Authorities search for college student missing from UNH

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut authorities are searching for a missing University of New Haven student.

Police say 18-year-old Allie McGrory, of Medford, New Jersey, was last seen Tuesday night, when she may have left the West Haven campus to a see a movie.

McGrory, a member of the school’s softball team, missed the first day of classes on Wednesday and her team’s practice.

UNH Assistant Police Chief Don Parker says they have received information that McGrory may be distraught and was dealing with issues that he described as typical for a college freshman.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)