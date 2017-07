NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WHDH) – Police in New Bedford are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured two boys.

Investigators say they were hit just before 9 p.m. Saturday near Blackmere and South Second Streets.

One boy is in critical condition. The other boy, a 12-year-old, is expected to be OK.

