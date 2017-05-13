Authorities search Maine river for missing boater

BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) — Maine authorities are continuing to search a river for a missing boater.

Searchers are looking for 27-year-old Stephen Wines of Bailey Island, who eyewitnesses say fell from his boat into the Androscoggin River near Brunswick Friday night.

He was on the boat with his brother William Wines when witnesses on shore reported seeing them in the water and called 911.

Officials say William Wines made it to shore and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was treated and released.

The Maine Marine Patrol, Brunswick police and state police dive team resumed the search for Stephen Wines on Saturday.

