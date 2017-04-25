Authorities search Randolph reservoir for missing teenager

RANDOLPH, MA (WHDH) - Authorities early Tuesday morning returned to a reservoir in Randolph as the continued their search for a missing teenager.

On Monday night, state police were called to the reservoir for a report of a missing person in the water. Police say Christopher Defreitas, 16, ran away from his home around 8 p.m.

Though no foul play is suspected in his disappearance, police have an all out search underway. They are focused on Great Pond, which is the upper section of the reservoir.

Investigators set up a command post on Pond Street, right at the Randolph-Braintree line. Dozens of state and local officers are involved in the search.

Investigators are using boats to search the water and drones, so they have eyes in the sky. The state police air wing has been working at the scene as well. A dive team is standing by.

Across the pond, Braintree police could be seen monitoring another section of the water, as K-9 units checked wooded areas near the reservoir.

The Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council and the Plymouth County Sheriff are also assisting with the search.

Defreitas is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 133 pounds, with an athletic build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

