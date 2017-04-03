Authorities search water for man who vanished after Celtics game

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police dive team searched the Charles River and beneath the Zakim Bridge Monday as they continue to investigate a Southborough man’s disappearance.

Michael Kelleher, 23, vanished after Wednesday’s Celtics game, police say. His cellphone was last pinged along Tremont Street following the game. The signal went dead a short-while later near the Boston Common.

Kelleher’s mother told 7News that he was supposed to meet a friend for a ride, but that he was “drinking heavily” and never made it to the car.

Authorities say troopers did not locate any evidence connected to his disappearance. The search is slated to resume later this week.

“We fervently hope that our search of the river will serve the purpose of ruling out that area, and that Mr. Kelleher will be located somewhere unharmed,” state police said in a press release.

Surveillance video outside of TD Garden captured Kelleher leaving the game. He was last seen wearing brown pants, a gray sweatshirt, and a Celtics jersey and hat.

He is said to be 6 feet 2 inches tall, 180 pounds, with a thin build, brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.

