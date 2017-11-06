Authorities searching for dangerous inmate who escaped from Mississippi jail

MARSHALL COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI (WHDH) — Authorities are searching for a dangerous inmate who escaped from a jail in Marshall County, Mississippi.

The inmate, 27-year-old Antoine Adams, was captured by US Marshals in Texas in August.

Adams was on the run and wanted for one murder in Marshall County, MS and two murders in Memphis, TN.

Officials believe Adams may currently be armed and is considered extremely dangerous. They said Adams may be hiding in Memphis, TN, where he grew up.

Adams has a long criminal history and has spent multiple years in prison for assault, aggravated robbery, domestic violence, possession of a controlled substance and indecent exposure.

Residents of Marshall County, MS said officials need to force security improvements at the jail.

Anyone who has any information regarding Adams or his location should call police immediately.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)