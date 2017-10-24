Authorities searching for escaped inmate in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities in New Hampshire say they are searching for a man who failed to return Tuesday to his transitional housing unit in Manchester following a work shift.

Kyle Joseph Lemire, 24, a minimum security inmate at the Calumet Transitional Housing Unit, was placed on escape status around 2:35 a.m.

Lemire is described as a white male, about 5 foot 6, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tear-shaped tattoo under his left eye.

Lemire has served multiple prison stints dating back to 2014 for a variety of crimes, including robbery.

The New Hampshire State Police and the New Hampshire Department of Corrections are investigating Lemire’s escape.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact local law enforcement.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)