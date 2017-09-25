REVERE, MA (WHDH) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate the suspicious death of an elementary school teacher from Revere.

Police said officers responded just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday to a home at Grand View Avenue and found Vanessa MacCormack unresponsive.

An initial investigation revealed the MacCormack’s body had signs of trauma, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office. The medical examiner is working to determine the cause and manner of her death.

MacCormack, 30, worked as a second grade teacher in Lynn at Connery Elementary School. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

In a statement, the school’s principal, Dr. Mary Dill, said: “Our school community is heartbroken. Vanessa was loved by students, parents and colleagues. She was involved in every aspect of the school and a great friend to everyone on the staff. She will be dearly missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family.”

The school plans to have grief counselors on hand Monday.

Family members described MacCormack as the world’s best mother to her 1-year-old daughter, a loving wife and a devoted daughter and sister.

“I hope for my sister to be remembered as a beautiful mother, sister, wife, cousin, daughter and teacher,” Angela Masucci, MacCormack’s sister, wrote in a statement. “My sister was truly a good person with a heart of gold. Family was everything to her. My heart is so broken that she is gone. I just hope her legacy may live on and we get answers about her death.”

Immediate facts and circumstances surrounding MacCormack’s death do not suggest a random incident, according to the DA’s office. The investigation is still in its early stages.

Authorities are asking anyone who might have information or was in the area of Grand View Avenue on Saturday to contact police. They said no piece of information is too small.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Revere Police at 781-286-8340 or Massachusetts State Police at 617-727-8817.

