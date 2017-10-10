Authorities seek man who made threats against police in Scituate; 3 schools in lockdown

SCITUATE, MA (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police and Scituate Police are searching for man who officials say may have made threats against officers in the town and is believed to still be armed. Three schools are in lockdown as a result.

The alleged threats were made near Route 3A by a “distraught suspect,” according to state police spokesman Dave Procopio. The nature of the threats was not immediately known.

Officials say Cushing Elementary School, Gates Middle School and Scituate High School are in lockdown. Norwell’s Vinal School has been placed in a “soft” lockdown.

Route 3A has been shut down as crews search a wooded area for the suspect. A helicopter and K9 teams are assisting.

No additional details were immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)