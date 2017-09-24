REVERE, Mass. (WHDH) – Authorities asked for the public’s help Sunday as they continued to investigate the suspicious death of a woman in Revere.

Police responded to a home Grand View Avenue just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday and found Vanessa MacCormack, 30, unresponsive.

Initial investigation revealed the victim’s body had signs of trauma, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office. The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of her death.

While the facts and circumstances do not immediately suggest a random incident, according to the DA’s office, the investigation is still in its early stages.

Authorities are asking anyone who might have information or was in the area of Grand View Avenue Saturday to contact police. They say no piece of information is too small.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Revere Police at 781-286-8340 or State Police at 617-727-8817.

