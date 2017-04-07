Authorities: Skeletal remains of woman found in Dedham woods

DEDHAM (WHDH) - Authorities in Dedham are asking for the public’s help in identifying the skeletal remains of a woman found in a wooded area this week.

The woman’s decomposed body was discovered in the woods adjacent to a parking lot at 376 High Street, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey announced Friday.

It’s believed that the woman, who was said to be in her late teens or early 20s, had been dead for at “least several months.”

Police say a resident walking in the area Tuesday found multiple bones just before 6 p.m.

Investigators determined that the remains were those of an African American woman, about 5 feet 6 inches tall.

Authorities released photos showing a copy of the Marist College sweatshirt the woman was wearing and the actual ring and bracelet with a “peace” charm found with the remains.

The state’s medical examiner, along with a Massachusetts State Police forensics team, are investigating the cause and manner of the woman’s death.

Anyone who believes they might have information on the woman’s identity is asked to contact police.

Authorities are reaching out to officials in New York to determine if the woman has ties to Marist College. It’s unclear if foul blame is to blame.

The photos below show the items that were discovered at the scene by investigators:

