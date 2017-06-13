Authorities: Suspect in slayings of sisters caught in Haiti

BOSTON (AP) — Officials say a man accused of killing two Boston sisters in 2011 has been captured in Haiti and will be brought back to Massachusetts to face murder charges.

The U.S. Marshals Service says 35-year-old Jean Weevens Janvier was captured June 3 at his mother’s home in Santo, Haiti.

Janvier is charged in the fatal shootings of his ex-girlfriend, 21-year-old Stephanie Emile, and her 23-year-old sister, Judith, in their Dorchester apartment on Nov. 14, 2011.

Authorities say responding officers discovered a 2-year-old child alive and alone with the victims.

The Suffolk County district attorney’s office says Janvier will be arraigned once he’s brought back to Massachusetts, which could be later this week or early next week. It couldn’t immediately be determined if Janvier is being represented by an attorney.

