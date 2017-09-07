Authorities: Suspected burglar tried to escape police in stolen rowboat

LEICESTER, MA (WHDH) - Authorities say a Worcester man was arrested Thursday morning after police say he broke into a house in Leicester before trying to escape police officers in a stolen rowboat.

Officers responded around 10 a.m. to Green street after a concerned citizen reported seeing a man climb a ladder and crawl into a window of a home on Green Street.

When officers arrived at the home, police say the suspect fled on foot, prompting a chase. They say he later stole a boat and attempted to row across Greenville Pond.

Authorities say police surrounded the pond, paddled out to the suspect and escorted him to shore.

The suspected burglar was identified as Thomas Millott. He was charged with breaking and entering, among several other charges.

