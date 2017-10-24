Authorities trying to determine possible connection between 2 Lawrence shootings

LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating two shootings in Lawrence to determine a possible connection.

Officers responded to South Union Street for a car crash that took out telephone poles.

Officials said inside the car, they found a man that had died after being shot.

Around the same time, police received a report of another shooting near the Methuen line on South Lawrence Street.

Officials rushed the victims to the hospital, where they both survived.

#Update from DA – a total of 4 people shot overnight in #Lawrence -1 fatal. 2 different scenes, investigating to see if connected. #7News — Victoria Warren (@vwarrenon7) October 24, 2017

