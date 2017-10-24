Authorities trying to determine possible connection between 2 Lawrence shootings

LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating two shootings in Lawrence to determine a possible connection.
Officers responded to South Union Street for a car crash that took out telephone poles.
Officials said inside the car, they found a man that had died after being shot.
Around the same time, police received a report of another shooting near the Methuen line on South Lawrence Street.
Officials rushed the victims to the hospital, where they both survived.
This is a developing story; stay with 7News for updates.
