Authorities warn of spring hiking dangers after rescue

SARGENT’S PURCHASE, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities say a mountain rescue during the weekend is a good reminder of the challenges of spring hiking.

The Fish and Game Department says a 27-year-old man from the Czech Republic called 911 from Mount Washington early Sunday morning to say high winds had partially collapsed his tent, letting in snow and bitter winds. After determining that the man had a warm sleeping bag and extra clothing, conservation officers waited until daybreak to search for him.

Officers found the man around 9:30 a.m., in good condition and hiking with another person who had found him and offered help.

Authorities remind hikers that most of the trails in the region are still covered with snow. They say backcountry enthusiasts should pack as they would in mid-winter.

