CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey woman accused of using two metal frying pans to fatally beat her boyfriend at a convenience store has been charged with murder.

Camden County prosecutors say federal marshals arrested Maleia Cole on Monday in Camden, two days after the charge was filed. It wasn’t known Tuesday if the 33-year-old Camden resident has retained an attorney who could comment on the accusations.

Prosecutors say the attack occurred Sept. 2 in Woodlynne.

Police found 35-year-old Jason Lewis bleeding from head and facial injuries. They say Lewis told them Cole — who lives near the store — had followed him across the street and into the store while beating him repeatedly with the pans.

Lewis was hospitalized and underwent emergency surgery. He died from his injuries on Sept. 26.

Authorities haven’t said what spurred the attack.

