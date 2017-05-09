Avalanche kills 3 people in French Alps

PARIS (AP) — French officials say three people have died in an avalanche that struck the Alpine ski resort of Bonneval-sur-Arc.

The Savoie prefecture said the avalanche struck around noon (1000 GMT) Tuesday, without giving details about the casualties’ identities.

French media reported that the victims included two men and a woman and were experienced hikers.

