Avalanche kills 3 people in French Alps

PARIS (AP) — French officials say three people have died in an avalanche that struck the Alpine ski resort of Bonneval-sur-Arc.

The Savoie prefecture said the avalanche struck around noon (1000 GMT) Tuesday, without giving details about the casualties’ identities.

French media reported that the victims included two men and a woman and were experienced hikers.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus