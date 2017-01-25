Babson graduate student struck by car in Miami

BOSTON (WHDH) — A trip to Miami took a terrifying turn for one Babson College student when a car struck him in the street.

Surveillance video shows 24-year-old Abhisek Tulysan standing on a sidewalk on Christmas Eve when a car hopped the curb and ran him over.

The Babson graduate student is still recovering in a Florida hospital, but he said he’s lucky to be alive. Tulysan also wants the driver caught.

“I do really feel lucky,” Tulysan said. “Such difficult times.”

He is expected to make a full recovery, and police say they are looking for the hit-and-run driver.

