A baby born on a plane to India now gets free flights for life.

The mother went into labor prematurely on a jet airway flight.

Flight crews and a trained paramedic who happened to be on the flight helped deliver the baby.

Mother and baby were taken to the hospital after landing and are doing well.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)