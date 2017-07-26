Baby finally heads home after 10 months at local hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - A little fighter is heading home after spending the ten months since his birth in the hospital.

Eamonn was born 21 weeks early and had trouble breathing, but doctors now say he is strong enough to leave.

He was born just one pound, 13 ounces.

Life for the newborn and his parents was a series of surgeries, ultrasounds and x-rays.

“They gave us a list of complications that he may face due to his prematurity and they said you may see this you may see this,” said mother Meghan Mullaney. “He pretty much checked off every box on the list.”

Meghan and her husband Sean spent nights at Franciscan’s Children’s Hospital in Brighton at Eamonn’s bedside.

“Going into his nursery and seeing it empty day after day,” said Meghan, “and driving into Boston to have to see him every day has been really hard.”

In time, the newborn made big strides and now, 10 months later, he is healthy enough to come home.

Doctors say he will still need a feeding tube but he will eventually be weened off of it.

“A lot of emotion. Overwhelming,” said father Sean. “It’s been a long road but glad to finally get him home.”

Mom says plenty of family members want to visit baby Eamonn but for now they will be spending time just the three of them.

