Baby hippo Fiona gets her first taste of snow

(WHDH) — Fiona the hippo got her first taste of snow on Saturday at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden.

In a video posted to the zoo’s official Facebook page, Fiona and her mom, Bibi, can be seen checking out some of the mid-January snow.

Fiona does not seem too keen on it but Bibi loves it. The hippo mom started throwing around the snow.

As of writing, the video had over 300,000 views on Facebook.

