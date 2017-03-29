Baby in need of 7th open-heart surgery arrives in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A volunteer pilot flew to New York to pick up a little girl and her parents. The pilot then brought the family back to Boston, so she could undergo open heart surgery.

The pilot is part of a program called Patient Airlift Services, also known as PALS. Pilots volunteer their time and plane to help out families in need, like the Paddock family and their daughter Piper.

Piper was born with a congenital heart defeat and has already undergone six open heart surgeries, and many more appointments at Boston Children’s Hospital. The family lives in an eight hour driver away in New York, but the flights cuts that down to about an hour.

Piper’s parents say they’re thankful for the pilots and the doctors.

The pilot said PALS arranges pick-up right from airport to the hospital doors, including a ride to the hospital after landing.

