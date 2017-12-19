Giant panda cub plays with mother during debut at Tokyo zoo

(WHDH) — A six-month-old baby panda made its debut in front of an excited crowd at a zoo in Tokyo on Monday.

Panda cub Xiang Xiang played with her mother Shin Shin in their enclosure at Ueno Zoo. Video showed the adorable duo happily wrestling. They were watched by a handpicked group of 130 guests, including journalists, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, local officials and schoolchildren, the Japan Times reported.

Xiang Xiang has become the zoo’s first cub born as a result of natural mating, as well as the first cub to make her debut there in 29 years, according to the newspaper.

She made her official public debut on Tuesday, Sankei reported. The zoo set up a live stream from her enclosure.

The cub’s name is derived from the Chinese character for “fragrance,” the South China Morning Post reported.

