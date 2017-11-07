Baby unhurt after car smashes into his room in Michigan

SIDNEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WHDH) — A baby in Michigan is OK after police said a car crashed into his room in the middle of the night.

Homeowner Elizabeth Crouse described the sound as an “explosion” when the car left the roadway and slammed into the side of her house. The car crashed into her son Gabriel’s room and punched a hole in the Pack-N-Play crib where he was sleeping.

“I picked him up and he had glass in his hair and dirt…but I brushed him off and felt him all over and he was fine. He was just fine,” said Crouse.

Police are now searching for the driver and analyzing street surveillance cameras in the area.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)