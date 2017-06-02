Babysitter arrested for drunk driving with 4 kids in car, police say

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A babysitter with four young children in her car was arrested early Friday morning on drunken driving charges in Providence, Rhode Island, state police say

Troopers stopped a Mazda CX7 in South Providence around 1 a.m. after observing the driver blow through “numerous” stop signs at a “high rate of speed,” according to police.

Phyllis Lee Coates, 21, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a chemical test. Police say troopers also found four young children in the car – ages 2, 5, 7 and 11. They also say the three youngest children were not properly secured in child safety seats.

Police say Coates was apparently watching the children while their mother was at work. They say the car she was driving was owned by the children’s mother.

The children were released into their stepfather’s custody. The State Department for Children, Youth and Families also was notified of the incident.

In addition to the criminal charges, Coates was issued several motor vehicle citations for speeding, failure to obey a stop sign and seat belt violations.

Coates is slated to be arraigned Friday.

