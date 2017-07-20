Babysitter, teenager bound during armed home invasion in Randolph, police say

RANDOLPH, MA (WHDH) - Police in Randolph say a babysitter and teenager were bound Thursday morning during an armed home invasion while three suspects ransacked the house.

Officers responded around 10 a.m. to a home on Highland Avenue for a report a home invasion and learned that three men had forced their way inside and demanded money before fleeing.

A babysitter in her 20s was taking care of three children, ages 3, 5 and 17, when the invasion happened, according to police. They say the babysitter and 17-year-old were bound while the suspects ransacked the house.

The suspects are described as two Hispanic men and one Asian man, all in their 20s. One was said to be armed with a knife.

Randolph police and the Massachusetts State Police are searching for the men.

No injuries were reported. Police say a gold chain was stolen from the home. The incident is under investigation.

A similar incident was reported in Canton on Tuesday, involving three men who allegedly pistol-whipped an elderly man. No have been made in that case. Police have not said if the incidents are related.

Suspects exiting the building following the incident. pic.twitter.com/HVxdTNDin8 — Canton Police (@CantonMAPolice) July 20, 2017

Suspects entering the Arboretum. pic.twitter.com/CZefTjRxpr — Canton Police (@CantonMAPolice) July 20, 2017

