Badly decomposed body found near Deer Island, authorities say

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after fisherman discovered a dead body Thursday in Boston Harbor, authorities say.

Officers responded around 11:30 a.m. to Dry Dock Avenue near Deer Island, where crews pulled a body from the water.

Authorities believe the body is that of an adult. They say it was found in a “state of decomposition.”

Because the body was so badly decomposed, authorities say they could not determine the age, gender, or ethnicity of the individual.

A death investigation has been opened.

Residents in the area say they are shocked by the discovery. The body of 2-year-old Bella Bond was found on a nearby beach in 2015.

