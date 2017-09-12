Bail hearing denied for NH man charged with killing 2 women

DOVER, N.H. (AP) — A judge has denied a bail hearing for a man charged with stabbing two women to death in New Hampshire.

Timothy Verrill, of Dover, pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of 48-year-old Christine Sullivan and 32-year-old Jenna Pellegrini. They were found dead in a home in Farmington in January. Sullivan lived there with her boyfriend and Pellegrini was moving in.

Judge Steven Houran in Dover said Monday the state has strong evidence against Verrill.

Houran’s ruling summarizes the state’s case. Evidence was presented suggesting that Verrill and Sullivan were involved in selling drugs and that Verrill believed Pellegrini was an informant. It also says he confessed to the killings to a jailhouse inmate.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)