Baker and Healey team up on wiretapping statute

BOSTON (WHDH) - Local lawmakers are teaming up to modernize a statute on wiretapping in Massachusetts,

Governor Charlie Baker and Attorney General Maura Healey unveiled the new legislation.

Baker said the outdated statue needs the changes to put police and prosecutors in a stronger position to combat crime, such as gang-related homicides and rape.

“Updates to the statute to assist law enforcement to better investigate the most challenging crimes,” said AG Healey, “without compromising the strong protections for civil liberties and civil rights.”

The current laws are almost 50 years old.

Governor Baker is confident that this new legislation will pass.

