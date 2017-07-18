Baker announces key staff changes as top aide departs

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker is making some changes at the highest levels of his administration.

Baker announced Tuesday that Secretary of Administration and Finance Kristen LePore (Le-POR’-ay) will succeed Steven Kadish (KAY’-dish) as chief of staff in the governor’s office.

Kadish is a Democrat who has served as the Republican governor’s top aide since he took office in 2015. He says he has decided to step down and spend more time with his family.

State Revenue Commissioner Michael Heffernan will succeed Lepore as Secretary of Administration and Finance, a key cabinet post with oversight of the state’s $40 billion annual budget. Heffernan was the Republican nominee for state treasurer in 2014.

Baker is expected to seek re-election to a second term in 2018, though he has yet to officially announce.

