Baker: Senate GOP health plan would cause ‘significant’ cuts

BOSTON (AP) — Republican Gov. Charlie Baker is warning the plan unveiled by GOP senators to overhaul the nation’s health care law would likely result in a significant loss of funding for Massachusetts.

Lizzy Guyton, a spokeswoman for Baker, said Thursday that an initial review by the administration of the Senate Republican blueprint to replace Barack Obama’s health care law finds that it falls short of the governor’s expectations for reform.

Baker, who strongly opposed the earlier U.S. House version of the bill, had sought to preserve the state’s record of providing near-universal health insurance for its residents while giving the state flexibility in managing its Medicaid program.

The Senate bill seeks to cut federal Medicaid reimbursements and roll back taxes that financed the expansion of Medicaid in Massachusetts and 30 other states.

