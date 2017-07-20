Baker to review pot bill after final OK in legislature

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker is promising to carefully review a bill that makes changes to the state’s voter-approved recreational marijuana law.

The legislation was formally sent to the Republican governor’s desk on Thursday after final procedural votes in the House and Senate.

Lawmakers earlier voted to accept a compromise hammered out by negotiators after the two chambers approved competing versions of the bill.

The compromise sets up different procedures for cities and towns to follow if they want to restrict marijuana stores, depending on how their residents voted on the November ballot question. Some argue that provision could leave the bill vulnerable to a constitutional challenge.

A spokeswoman for Baker says the Republican governor appreciates the legislature’s work on the marijuana issue and will review the bill over the coming days.

