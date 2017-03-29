Ballistics expert reconstructs night of shooting at Hernandez double-murder trial

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Aaron Hernandez double-murder trial continued Wednesday as jurors examined evidence from the night of the shooting in Boston South End, which claimed the lives of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado.

Jurors looked at pictures of the car that the victims were in when they were shot dead on the evening of July 16, 2012. Family members looked on with anguish.

Auriza de Abreu wiped away tears as she listened to the cold, technical terms describing the bullets that ripped her husband away forever.

A ballistics expert reviewed the entrance and exit wounds Furtado sustained in what police say were drive-by killings committed by Hernandez at a red light.

Police say the former Patriots tight end killed the two Dorchester men and wounded a third man over a spilled drink inside the Cure Lounge.

Eventually, the testimony was too much for Auriza de Abreu to withstand. She got up and left the courtroom. de Abreu’s father also sat through the painful testimony, wearing headphones and listening to an interpreter.

The 27-year-old defendant sat feet away as the ballistics expert described the deadly bullet wounds Hernandez allegedly inflicted.

Hernandez’s longtime girlfriend, Shayanna Jenkins, is expected to take the stand on Thursday.

