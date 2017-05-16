Bank employee helps family escape during California standoff

VAN NUYS, Calif. (WHDH) — A bank employee in California helped a family get to safety during a standoff with two suspects.

The mother said she was in the Chase Bank with her two boys as police were searching for two women accused of stealing a car. The women allegedly ran into the bank and the mother said they were trying to blend in with customers.

“We didn’t know they were the suspects until they pulled them out from standing with us,” said the mother.

Police said they were led to the bank after following the women in the stolen convertible. The stolen car allegedly had a tracking system that was activated when it was stolen.

The mother said a bank employee helped everyone move to the bank of the bank during the standoff until police ordered everyone inside to come out with their hands up. The two women were then arrested.

