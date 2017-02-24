Bannon and Priebus address reports of tensions among White House officials

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Two of the President’s top aides took center stage on Thursday.

White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus made a joint appearance.

It comes amid reports that there is tension between top officials.

Bannon, let people know that President Trump will not be changing in the White House.

“Of all the opportunities he had to waiver off this,” said Bannon, “all of the people who have come to him and said ‘You’ve got to moderate,’ every day in the Oval Office he tells Reince and I, ‘I committed this to the American people, I promised this when I ran and I’m going to deliver on this.'”

Insiders claim that Bannon heavily influences the President’s decisions but his voice is seldom heard in the public.

