Barnstable Police arrest man on weapons, drug charges

BARNSTABLE (WHDH) - Barnstable Police have arrested a man on weapons and drugs charges after a SWAT negotiation.

Police say Dempsey Allen, 20, was known to police and had two felony default warrants in Barnstable District Court. Police said he was also known as “Caribou Lou.” Detectives believed he may also be in possession of a handgun illegally. After receiving a report that he had held a woman against her will at his home, police went to investigate.

Because of his criminal history, police called in a SWAT team to assist in the situation. Negotiators called to Allen with a loudspeaker but were unsuccessful. SWAT teams used search cameras, K-9 units, and OC gas.

Eventually, crews found Allen under an unfinished bulkhead basement staircase, hiding under a blanket. Allen refused to show his hands after repeated commands.

Officers used a Taser on the suspect, at which point he eventually left his hiding place.

Officials searched the home and found the stolen gun, heroin and drug paraphernalia. Allen was arrested and arraigned in Barnstable District Court.

