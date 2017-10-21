Barnstable Police: Sandwich man charged with OUI after crashing truck into utility pole

BARNSTABLE (WHDH) - Barnstable Police said a Sandwich man was charged with Operating Under the Influence after crashing into a utility pole at 11:09 p.m. on Monday.

Th driver, Christopher j. Challies, 46, crashed near the town line of Sandwich, at 151 Main Street on Route 6A.

Challias was driving westbound in a pick-up truck when he veered off the road and struck a utility pole.

Police said both the pole and Challies’ truck had significant damage, but there were no power outages.

Officials closed the section of Route 6A for 15-hours while replacing the utility pole.

Challies sustained injuries and was taken to Cape Cod Hospital.

After speaking with Challies, authorities said he admitted to being distracted by his cell phone prior to the crash.

The pick-up truck had extensive front end damage and a shattered windshield due to the crash.

Challies is said to be recovering from his injuries.

On Wednesday, Challies was charged with Operating Under the Influence of alcohol, Operating to Endanger and failure to stay within marked lanes.

This is an ongoing investigation.

