BARNSTABLE, Mass. (WHDH) – A Barnstable police sergeant is facing OUI charges. Police say he was behind the wheel of a car that crashed earlier this week.

Authorities say Christopher Challies, a 46-year-old Sgt. at the Barnstable Police Department, slammed his Toyota pick-up truck into a utility police early Monday evening on Route 6A. He was taken to Cape Cod Hospital and has since been released.

Challies initially told police he was distracted by a cell phone, but investigators found probable cause to charge him with operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

The officer was on paid administrative leave prior to the crash for leaving a loaded handgun in the restroom of a Bourne restaurant in Sept. 2016. He remains on paid administrative leave Saturday.

A court date has not been set at this time.

