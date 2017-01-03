Barre teen wins $1K a week for life on $2 lottery ticket

BARRE, MA (WHDH) - A Barre teenager will be paid $1,000 a week for the rest of his life after recently scratching off the grand prize on a Massachusetts State Lottery ticket.

Zachary Pearson made the lucky purchase at a store on Moulton Street and hit big on a $2 ticket.

Pearson says he plans to use the winnings to fund his college tuition and buy a new car.

Pearson’s prize comes with a minimum 20-year guarantee.

According to the state lottery, he is the ninth grand prize winner in the game.

