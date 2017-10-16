EASTON, MA (WHDH) - Police are on scene in Easton as barricaded subjects inside are believed to be armed, according to the official Facebook page of the Town of Easton.

The Easton Police Department and members of the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council responded to Old Foundry Street Monday morning.

Residents are asked to stay away from the are until the scene is deemed safe.

