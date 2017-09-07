Barstool Sports handed out thousands of towels for Patriots game with picture of Goodell as clown

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Barstool Sports handed out thousands of towels for the Patriots home-opener tonight with an image of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

The bright blue towel has a picture of Goodell wearing a clown nose.

The owner of Barstool Sports, a Boston native, created the image because he is still bitter about Goodell’s role in the ‘Deflategate’ saga which ended with Tom Brady being suspended four games.

Barstool is hoping 70,000 fans at Gillette will wave the towels at the game tonight.

So far, 58,000 towels were handed out in just over one hour last night.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)