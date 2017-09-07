Barstool Sports hands out thousands of towels for Patriots game with picture of Goodell as clown

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Barstool Sports handed out thousands of bright blue towels for the Patriots home-opener Thursday night with an image of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wearing a red clown nose.

The owner of Barstool Sports, Dave Portnoy, created the image because he is still bitter about Goodell’s role in the ‘Deflategate’ saga, which ended with Tom Brady being suspended four games. Portnoy is also a native of Boston.

Barstool is hoping 70,000 fans at Gillette Stadium will wave the towels as Goodell attends New England’s battle with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Nearly 60,000 towels were handed out on Wednesday night alone.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)