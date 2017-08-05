Basketball tourney held in honor of marathon bomber victims

BOSTON (AP) — Youth and adult basketball teams are gathering at MIT this weekend to honor two police officers who died in the wake of the April 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

The fourth annual Boston Strong Invitational Basketball Tournament is scheduled to take place Saturday and Sunday at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Rockwell Gym.

The tournament is held in memory of MIT Officer Sean Collier and Boston Officer Dennis “DJ” Simmonds.

Collier was shot by the marathon bombers in the days after the attack. Simmonds died about a year later from a head injury caused by an explosion set off during the Watertown shootout.

Members of the Collier and Simmonds families are expected to attend the tournament.

Money raised from team entry fees will benefit the Officer Sean A. Collier Memorial Fund.

