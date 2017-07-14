Bastille Day: Macron thanks US for WWI support

PARIS (AP) –French President Emmanuel Macron thanked the United States for coming to the aid of France a century ago marking 100 years since the U.S. entry into World War I.

In a speech ending the Bastille Day parade on Friday, Macron stood before wounded French soldiers and thanked them as well.

The two men hugged at the end of the speech.

President Donald Trump saluted as U.S. troops passed during the French Bastille Day parade.

Trump is the guest of honor, invited by French President Emmanuel Macron for Friday’s display of French military might.

The two men could be seen talking animatedly as U.S. and French fighter jets roared overhead.

Eight U.S. planes joined the parade, along with a detachment of 145 troops on the ground.

