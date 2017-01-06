BC student recounts aftermath of shooting at Fla. airport

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WHDH) — A Boston College student at the Fort Lauderdale Airport spoke with 7News about what it was like evacuating the airport in the aftermath of a shooting.

Justin Brown said he arrived at the airport right as the first reported shooting happened. He said he saw police cruisers and assumed it was for something else. As he was sitting at a bar in the airport watching the news unfold, he said he saw people running and screaming.

“I immediately just heard screams, looked up and just saw a mass of people running towards the exit away from something,” said Brown. “It was quite frightening.”

Brown said he and hundreds of other people from his terminal ran to an exit that was locked and it was quickly opened. Everyone then ran onto the tarmac to safety.

