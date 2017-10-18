BC students walk out from classes after racial incidents

BOSTON (WHDH/AP) — Students at Boston College are staging a walkout from classes to protest recent racial incidents on campus.

Video from Sky7 showed hundreds of students filing into a campus lawn shortly before noon on Wednesday and chanting “black lives matter.”

The walkout was organized by the campus group Eradicate Boston College Racism after it said the college failed to respond to racist and hateful incidents on campus.

Two signs were found defaced in a residence hall over the weekend to say “Black Lives don’t Matter.”

College officials were not immediately available to comment.

Organizers of the walkout say the college teaches its students “not to be silent in times of injustices” and to fight against oppression.

Boston College is a private Catholic school west of Boston that enrolls about 14,000 students.

