HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — A nonprofit is donating floating beach wheelchairs at New Hampshire’s Hampton Beach to be used by people with disabilities.

The wheelchairs are being donated from the group Small Miracles in Life Exist — or SMILE — Mass. The organization works to create day trips or a vacation opportunity for anyone with mobility issues.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is accepting the chairs at the beach Thursday.

