Beachgoers can skip traffic, take the train

BOSTON (AP) — The unofficial start of the summer season also means the resumption of weekend train service to Cape Cod.

State transportation officials and commuter rail operator Keolis say the CapeFLYER will make its 2017 debut at the outset of Memorial Day weekend on Friday. The Boston to Hyannis train will leave South Station at 5:50 p.m. and make stops along the way in Braintree, Brockton, Middleboro, Wareham and Buzzards Bay.

Upon arrival, passengers can board buses and ferries operated by the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority to reach other destinations around the Cape.

Trains will also leave Boston on Saturday and Sunday mornings and return in the evenings during summer weekends.

Round trip tickets from South Station to Hyannis cost $40. Children under 12 who are with adults ride free.

