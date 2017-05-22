Bear captured after wandering streets of Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - A young bear was caught Monday roaming the streets of Lawrence.

A large crowd of people gathered as Massachusetts Environmental Police used a mobilizer to sedate the one-year-old, 120-pound bear.

Sky7 was high above the scene as crews cornered the bear in a backyard next to a boat.

The bear was placed on a truck and packed in ice to keep its body temperature stable.

Authorities say officer will stay with the bear until the tranquilizer wears off. It will be released into a nearby forest.

