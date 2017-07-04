Bear euthanized by police in Nashua, N.H.

NASHUA, N.H. (WHDH) — Police in Nashua, New Hampshire said they were forced to shoot and kill a bear wandering the streets as a safety concern.

Ryan Haggerty said the bear was running down Merrimack Street Monday night near Holman Stadium.

“I thought it was a joke when everyone was telling me it’s a bear,” said Haggerty.

Police said they shot the bear because of a possible to the danger to the public. A minor league baseball game was just wrapping up at the stadium at the time the bear approached.

Residents said they had seen the bear in the area for the past few days. Some said they were disappointed the police decided to kill the animal.

“It’s been around without hurting anybody. Lost it’s way, that’s all,” said Patti Tierney.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)